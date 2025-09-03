Health Benefits Of Guava


Guavas are rich in essential nutrients. Eating guavas can offer several health benefits. Here are some of these.

Guava is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C.

Guava is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, helps maintain a healthy gut, and can prevent constipation.

The fruit contains antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress.

The high fibre content, along with other compounds, may contribute to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health.

Guava is low in calories but rich in fibre, making it a filling snack that can help with weight management.

The vitamins and antioxidants in guava can promote healthy skin and may help prevent signs of ageing.

Some studies suggest that guava may help regulate blood sugar levels.

