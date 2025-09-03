Health Benefits Of Guava

Image Credits: Pexels
Guavas are rich in essential nutrients. Eating guavas can offer several health benefits. Here are some of these.
Image Credits: Pexels
Guava is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C.
Image Credits: Pexels
Guava is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, helps maintain a healthy gut, and can prevent constipation.
Image Credits: Pexels
The fruit contains antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress.
Image Credits: Pexels
The high fibre content, along with other compounds, may contribute to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health.
Image Credits: Pexels
Guava is low in calories but rich in fibre, making it a filling snack that can help with weight management.
Image Credits: Pexels
The vitamins and antioxidants in guava can promote healthy skin and may help prevent signs of ageing.
Image Credits: Pexels
Some studies suggest that guava may help regulate blood sugar levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: