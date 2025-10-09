Health Benefits Of Flaxseeds


Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lignans (antioxidants), and dietary fibre.

They are an excellent source of plant protein, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B6, iron and folate.

Flaxseed is rich in lignans, plant compounds studied for their potent cancer-fighting properties.

Studies suggest that flaxseeds may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, promoting overall heart health.

 Whole flaxseed may decrease blood sugar and prevent insulin resistance. 

Flaxseed contains two types of fibre — soluble and insoluble — which your beneficial gut bacteria feed on to support gut health.

Soluble fibre in flaxseeds slows digestion and increases feelings of fullness, which may be especially useful if you're trying to lose weight.

Make sure to drink plenty of water, as the high fibre content can lead to digestive discomfort if not consumed with enough fluids.

