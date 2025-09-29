Health Benefits Of Eating Yoghurt


Yoghurt, also known as curd, is prepared by fermenting milk, and has plenty of health benefits to offer. Here are some that you should know about.

Rich Protein Source

Yoghurt supports muscle repair, boosts energy, and helps keep you fuller for longer.

High In Calcium

Yoghurt is rich in calcium and so strengthens bones and teeth, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Probiotic Goodness

Yoghurt or curd, also known as dahi, contains live bacteria that improve gut health and digestion.

Boosts Immunity

Probiotics and vitamins (like B12 and D) in yoghurt help strengthen your body's defence system.

Heart-Friendly Food

Regular yoghurt intake may improve cholesterol balance and support heart health.

Rich In Micronutrients

Yoghurt provides potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins essential for daily health.

Good For Skin

Nutrients and probiotics in yoghurt may improve skin barrier and reduce acne-related inflammation.

Supports Lactose Digestion

Fermentation reduces lactose content, making yoghurt easier to digest than milk, and safe for lactose intolerance diets.

