Health Benefits Of Eating Yoghurt

Yoghurt, also known as curd, is prepared by fermenting milk, and has plenty of health benefits to offer. Here are some that you should know about.
Yoghurt supports muscle repair, boosts energy, and helps keep you fuller for longer.
Yoghurt is rich in calcium and so strengthens bones and teeth, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.
Yoghurt or curd, also known as dahi, contains live bacteria that improve gut health and digestion.
Probiotics and vitamins (like B12 and D) in yoghurt help strengthen your body's defence system.
Regular yoghurt intake may improve cholesterol balance and support heart health.
Yoghurt provides potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins essential for daily health.
Nutrients and probiotics in yoghurt may improve skin barrier and reduce acne-related inflammation.
Fermentation reduces lactose content, making yoghurt easier to digest than milk, and safe for lactose intolerance diets.
