Health Benefits Of Eating Tomatoes

Tomatoes aren't just kitchen staples. They're nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich, and support heart, skin, and overall health.
Tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that fights cell damage.
Regular tomato intake may lower bad cholesterol and support heart health.
Studies link lycopene and antioxidants in tomatoes to reduced cancer risk.
Tomatoes help protect skin against sun damage and boost collagen.
Vitamin A in tomatoes supports vision and reduces risk of night blindness.
High Vitamin C content strengthens immunity and helps fight infections.
Low in calories, high in water and fibre, tomatoes are great for weight management.
Tomatoes support healthy digestion and prevent constipation.
Tomatoes have a low glycaemic index and help regulate blood sugar.
Vitamin K and calcium in tomatoes strengthen bones and joints.
