Health Benefits Of Eating Sweet Potato

Called Shakarkand in Hindi, sweet potato is rich in fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients. Here are some health perks of eating it regularly.
Sweet potato is an excellent source of vitamin A which supports vision, skin and immune health.
Vitamin C and antioxidants in sweet potato strengthen immunity, and help fight infections and inflammation.
High dietary fibre in sweet potatoes prevents constipation, and promotes gut-friendly bacteria.
Potassium, fibre and antioxidants in sweet potatoes help regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol.
High fibre in sweet potatoes improves satiety, and is low in calories compared to fried snacks.
Sweet potato has low glycaemic index compared to regular potatoes, and anthocyanins in it may improve insulin sensitivity.
Anthocyanins in sweet potatoes reduce inflammation, and may help in arthritis and chronic inflammation.
Complex carbs in sweet potatoes release energy slowly, and keeps energy stable without spikes.
