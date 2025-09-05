Health Benefits Of Eating Sweet Potato


Called Shakarkand in Hindi, sweet potato is rich in fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients. Here are some health perks of eating it regularly.

Rich In Vitamin A

Sweet potato is an excellent source of vitamin A which supports vision, skin and immune health.

Boosts Immunity

Vitamin C and antioxidants in sweet potato strengthen immunity, and help fight infections and inflammation.

Supports Digestion

High dietary fibre in sweet potatoes prevents constipation, and promotes gut-friendly bacteria.

Heart Health

Potassium, fibre and antioxidants in sweet potatoes help regulate blood pressure, reduce cholesterol.

Weight Loss

High fibre in sweet potatoes improves satiety, and is low in calories compared to fried snacks.

Sugar Control

Sweet potato has low glycaemic index compared to regular potatoes, and anthocyanins in it may improve insulin sensitivity.

Inflammation Control

Anthocyanins in sweet potatoes reduce inflammation, and may help in arthritis and chronic inflammation.

Energy Booster

Complex carbs in sweet potatoes release energy slowly, and keeps energy stable without spikes.

