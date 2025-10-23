Health Benefits Of Eating Strawberries

Image Credits: Pexels
Just one cup of strawberries has under 50 calories but is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre.
Rich in Vitamin C, strawberries help strengthen your immune system as one cup provides more vitamin C than an orange!
Strawberries are rich in anthocyanins and polyphenols that lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve overall heart function.
The fibre and antioxidants in strawberries help slow down glucose absorption, supporting better blood sugar control.
The Vitamin C, manganese, and antioxidants promote collagen production, helping reduce wrinkles and brighten skin.
Strawberries contain compounds that reduce inflammation and may help ease joint pain and chronic conditions like arthritis.
With their high fibre content, strawberries promote healthy digestion and support a balanced gut microbiome.
Naturally sweet, low in calories, and rich in fibre, strawberries make for a filling, guilt-free snack.
The antioxidants and flavonoids in strawberries help protect brain cells and may slow down age-related cognitive decline.
Strawberries contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect against cataracts and macular degeneration.
Made up of nearly 91% water, strawberries keep you hydrated and refreshed, especially during hot weather.
