Health Benefits Of Eating Pomegranate

Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, pomegranate has many health benefits that make it a prominent superfood.
Pomegranate contains punicalagins and anthocyanins, which help fight free radicals and supports healthy ageing.
Pomegranates may improve blood circulation, lower LDL or bad cholesterol, thereby reducing heart disease risk.
Pomegranate juice may reduce systolic BP because it acts as a natural vasodilator.
Pomegranate reduces inflammation in body tissues, which helps with arthritis, joint pain, and chronic diseases.
High fibre content in pomegranate aids digestion, improves gut health, and its juice can soothe stomach inflammation.
Antioxidants in pomegranate may improve insulin sensitivity, help lower blood sugar spikes.
Vitamin C and antioxidants in pomegranate boost collagen production, and protect skin from UV damage.
Pomegranate is high in vitamin C and polyphenols, which strengthen the body's defence against infections.
