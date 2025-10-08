Health Benefits Of Eating Jaggery


Also known as gur, jaggery is unrefined cane sugar made by boiling sugarcane juice or palm sap. Here are some benefits of eating jaggery.

Rich In Minerals

Jaggery is packed with trace minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium.

Natural Blood Purifier

Regular, moderate consumption of jaggery may help cleanse the blood and remove toxins, thanks to its antioxidant profile.

Helps Prevent Anaemia

Jaggery's iron content supports haemoglobin production, making it a simple, natural aid against iron-deficiency anaemia, especially in women.

Improves Digestion

Eating a small piece of jaggery after meals stimulates digestive enzymes and helps in smoother digestion.

Detoxifies Liver

Jaggery acts as a natural body cleanser, helping flush out harmful toxins from the liver when consumed in moderation.

Boosts Immunity

Rich in antioxidants and essential minerals, jaggery helps strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal infections.

Respiratory Health

In Ayurveda, jaggery is known to soothe the respiratory tract. It's often combined with sesame seeds or ginger to relieve cough, cold, and asthma symptoms.

Keeps Energy Up

Unlike refined sugar, jaggery releases energy slowly and steadily, keeping you active for longer without sudden sugar spikes.

Eases Joint Pain

Traditional wisdom links jaggery and ghee consumption to stronger bones and relief from joint pain due to improved mineral balance.

