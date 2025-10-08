Health Benefits Of Eating Jaggery

Image Credits: Freepik
Also known as gur, jaggery is unrefined cane sugar made by boiling sugarcane juice or palm sap. Here are some benefits of eating jaggery.
Jaggery is packed with trace minerals like iron, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium.
Regular, moderate consumption of jaggery may help cleanse the blood and remove toxins, thanks to its antioxidant profile.
Jaggery's iron content supports haemoglobin production, making it a simple, natural aid against iron-deficiency anaemia, especially in women.
Eating a small piece of jaggery after meals stimulates digestive enzymes and helps in smoother digestion.
Jaggery acts as a natural body cleanser, helping flush out harmful toxins from the liver when consumed in moderation.
Rich in antioxidants and essential minerals, jaggery helps strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal infections.
In Ayurveda, jaggery is known to soothe the respiratory tract. It's often combined with sesame seeds or ginger to relieve cough, cold, and asthma symptoms.
Unlike refined sugar, jaggery releases energy slowly and steadily, keeping you active for longer without sudden sugar spikes.
Traditional wisdom links jaggery and ghee consumption to stronger bones and relief from joint pain due to improved mineral balance.
