Health Benefits Of Eating Beetroot

Known as chukandar in north India, beetroot is consumed raw, cooked, or as juice. Though considered to be a winter veggie, beetroot is now available all-year through.
Beetroot is high in folate, vitamin C, manganese, potassium, iron, and is a good source of dietary fibre.
The natural nitrates in beets widen blood vessels, help reduce blood pressure and improves circulation.
Nitrates also enhance oxygen delivery, delay fatigue during workouts, and improve stamina for endurance activities.
Nitrates also increase blood flow to the brain, may improve memory and focus, and potentially reduce dementia risk.
High fibre in beets supports gut health, prevents constipation, and promotes healthy microbiome.
Beets have a moderate glycaemic index, plus its antioxidants may help regulate blood sugar.
Rich on vitamin C and antioxidants, beets may reduce acne and inflammation, and have a hydrating effect on skin.
Betalains in beets aid liver function, help in natural detoxification and supports removal of toxins.
