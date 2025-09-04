Health Benefits Of Eating Beetroot


Image Credits: Pexels


Known as chukandar in north India, beetroot is consumed raw, cooked, or as juice. Though considered to be a winter veggie, beetroot is now available all-year through.

Image Credits: Pexels

Nutritional Profile

Beetroot is high in folate, vitamin C, manganese, potassium, iron, and is a good source of dietary fibre.

Image Credits: Pexels

Heart Health

The natural nitrates in beets widen blood vessels, help reduce blood pressure and improves circulation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Boosts Performance

Nitrates also enhance oxygen delivery, delay fatigue during workouts, and improve stamina for endurance activities.

Image Credits: Pexels

Brain Health

Nitrates also increase blood flow to the brain, may improve memory and focus, and potentially reduce dementia risk.

Image Credits: Pexels

Aids Digestion

High fibre in beets supports gut health, prevents constipation, and promotes healthy microbiome.

Image Credits: Pexels

Manage Diabetes

Beets have a moderate glycaemic index, plus its antioxidants may help regulate blood sugar.

Image Credits: Pexels

Skin Health

Rich on vitamin C and antioxidants, beets may reduce acne and inflammation, and have a hydrating effect on skin.

Image Credits: Pexels

Detoxification Support

Betalains in beets aid liver function, help in natural detoxification and supports removal of toxins.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here