Health Benefits Of Drinking Sattu Sharbat

Image Credit: Pexels


Sattu sharbat is an Indian traditional drink made from roasted gram flour, spices, and water. This healthy drink has numerous health benefits.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sattu is rich in fibre content; hence, it helps with constipation and boosts digestive function.

Boosts Digestion

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sattu sharbat cools the body from within and offers the hydration required in the hot summer months.

Hydration

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The roasted gram flour liquid has an alkalising effect on the human body, which helps balance the body's pH levels.

Balances pH Levels

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sattu is a suitable option for diabetics, as it has a low glycaemic index and helps balance fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Regulates Blood Sugar

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The rich fibre content in sattu makes it able to lower cholesterol and make overall heart function better.

Improve Heart Health

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Sattu actively supports weight loss measures with high protein and low caloric value.

Weight Loss

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:

Health Benefits of Sattu Sharbat