Health Benefits Of Drinking Sattu Sharbat

Sattu sharbat is an Indian traditional drink made from roasted gram flour, spices, and water. This healthy drink has numerous health benefits.
Sattu is rich in fibre content; hence, it helps with constipation and boosts digestive function.
Sattu sharbat cools the body from within and offers the hydration required in the hot summer months.
The roasted gram flour liquid has an alkalising effect on the human body, which helps balance the body's pH levels.
Sattu is a suitable option for diabetics, as it has a low glycaemic index and helps balance fluctuating blood sugar levels.
The rich fibre content in sattu makes it able to lower cholesterol and make overall heart function better.
Sattu actively supports weight loss measures with high protein and low caloric value.
