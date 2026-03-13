Health Benefits Of Buttermilk

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Buttermilk is a summer hydrating drink that can supply the body with nutrients while cooling it at the same time.
Probiotics in buttermilk help promote a healthy gut environment and are best consumed after meals, especially when the diet is heavy and rich.
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Studies suggest that phospholipids in buttermilk can lower cholesterol and improve how the body breaks down food into energy.
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The high-water content in buttermilk, along with the electrolytes, makes it a must-have summer drink.
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Buttermilk is rich in calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin, and potassium, and low in fat.
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The bioactive compounds in buttermilk improve cell signalling and overall immune function.
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