Health Benefits Of Blue Tea

Blue tea, also known as butterfly pea or blue pea tea, is made by brewing the dry petals of Clitoria ternatea, commonly known as Asian pigeonwings, blue pea and butterfly pea.
In India, this flower is commonly known as Aprajita. Blue tea is widely consumed for its medicinal properties. Here are some key benefits.
Drinking blue tea may boost your heart health by improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Blue tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce oxidative stress, reducing the risk of certain diseases.
Anthocyanins in blue tea may help manage your blood sugar levels.
Some studies suggest that blue tea may enhance cognitive function and memory due to its neuroprotective properties.
Drinking blue tea may have calming effects, potentially reducing stress and anxiety levels.
Blue tea is generally safe to consume, although it may lead to digestive discomfort if consumed in high amounts.
