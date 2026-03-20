Health Benefits Of Amla Juice

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Amla juice is best prepared from the cold-pressing technique, and it should be consumed fresh to reap the maximum health benefits.
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Amla juice contains a high dose of vitamin C, which boosts the production of immune cells.
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Juice extracted from amla fruit, or Indian gooseberry, contains special compounds such as polyphenols and flavonoids.
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The high fibre content aids in digestion and prevents constipation; thus, it can help in regulating overall gut health.
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Amla juice helps regulate heart risk factors such as cholesterol and triglyceride levels and supports healthy blood pressure due to its high potassium content.
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The polyphenols show protective effects against systemic inflammation in the body that increases chronic disease risk.
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