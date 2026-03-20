Health Benefits Of Amla Juice

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Amla juice is best prepared from the cold-pressing technique, and it should be consumed fresh to reap the maximum health benefits.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Amla juice contains a high dose of vitamin C, which boosts the production of immune cells. 

Boost Immune Function

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Juice extracted from amla fruit, or Indian gooseberry, contains special compounds such as polyphenols and flavonoids. 

Reduce Oxidative Stress

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The high fibre content aids in digestion and prevents constipation; thus, it can help in regulating overall gut health. 

Improves Digestive Health

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Amla juice helps regulate heart risk factors such as cholesterol and triglyceride levels and supports healthy blood pressure due to its high potassium content.

Heart Health

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The polyphenols show protective effects against systemic inflammation in the body that increases chronic disease risk. 


Anti-Inflammatory Properties

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Image Credit: Pexels

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