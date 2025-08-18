Hair Masks To Reduce Frizziness This Monsoon

Image Credits: Pexels
Homemade hair masks can definitely help reduce frizziness during the monsoon. The humid weather increases moisture in the air, which makes hair shafts swell and frizz up. These masks not only reduce frizz but also improve shine, strengthen hair strands, and protect against breakage making them a safe and affordable remedy for monsoon hair care.
Image Credits: Pexels
Banana is rich in potassium and natural oils that nourish hair, while honey acts as a humectant, sealing in moisture. Try mashed banana with 2 tablespoons of honey for 20 minutes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Aloe vera hydrates and soothes the scalp, while coconut oil penetrates deeply to reduce dryness. Mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 tablespoon of warm coconut oil for 30 mins.
Image Credits: Pexels
Yogurt is a natural conditioner packed with proteins that strengthen hair, while olive oil restores shine. Apply thoroughly, and rinse after 25 minutes for smooth, manageable hair.
Image Credits: Pexels
Egg yolk provides protein and natural fats, repairing damage and taming frizz, while olive oil adds deep nourishment. 1 Egg with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, apply to hair, and leave for 20 minutes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Avocado is loaded with vitamins and fatty acids that restore moisture to frizzy strands. Apply 1 avocado with 1 tablespoon of honey for 30 minutes and rinse.
Image Credits: Pexels
Methi is rich in lecithin, which helps control frizz and strengthen hair follicles. Soak 2 tablespoons of seeds overnight, grind into a paste, and mix with curd. Apply for 30 minutes before washing off.
Image Credits: Pexels
Milk proteins repair damaged hair while honey hydrates and seals the cuticle. Mix raw milk with 2 tablespoons of honey, apply to damp hair, and leave for 20 minutes before rinsing.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: