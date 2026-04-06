Habits To Stop Doom-Scrolling

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Doom scrolling is a bad lifestyle habit that can send your brain on a roller-coaster of hormonal changes that can ruin your mood. To correct this behaviour, you need to implement habits that can stop doom-scrolling.
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You need to set screen curfews that need to be enforced on a daily basis to push digital dependence out of daily routine.
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If you need to scroll for work, then you can set filters so that your access to content is moderated.
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You need to take breaks to hydrate, eat and rest your brain and body to make sure you are able to process the information on the digital device.
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You need to expose your brain to positive as well as negative information so that you can balance your outlook and create a positive mental headspace.
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Do not compromise on your needed sleeping hours for the momentary joy of scrolling on your phone; once it becomes a habit, it will send you down a spiral.
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