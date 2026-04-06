Habits To Stop Doom-Scrolling

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Doom scrolling is a bad lifestyle habit that can send your brain on a roller-coaster of hormonal changes that can ruin your mood. To correct this behaviour, you need to implement habits that can stop doom-scrolling. 

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to set screen curfews that need to be enforced on a daily basis to push digital dependence out of daily routine.

Screen Curfews

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you need to scroll for work, then you can set filters so that your access to content is moderated. 


Content Filters

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to take breaks to hydrate, eat and rest your brain and body to make sure you are able to process the information on the digital device. 

Mindful Breaks

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to expose your brain to positive as well as negative information so that you can balance your outlook and create a positive mental headspace. 

Balance Your Content Exposure

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Do not compromise on your needed sleeping hours for the momentary joy of scrolling on your phone; once it becomes a habit, it will send you down a spiral. 

Get Your Sleep

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