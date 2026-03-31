Habits That Ruin Your Metabolism

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Your metabolism is a byproduct of your daily habits, and you need to know them in order to assess whether they are beneficial for long-term health or harmful to your longevity.
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When your daily food consumption habits are erratic and not in sync with your hunger, then your metabolism can be thrown off balance.
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When your body is nutrient-deficient, then your metabolism and overall health are impacted.
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When your body doesn't get the required level of physical activity, then your metabolism tends to suffer.
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When your dietary habits are unhealthy, then your metabolism pays the price with reduced function.
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If you have a poor sleep schedule, then your metabolism suffers as a result.
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