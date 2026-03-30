Habits That Increase Obesity Risk

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Obesity is a result of multiple unhealthy habits that increase visceral fat deposits all over the body, most visibly in the stomach area. There are multiple habits that can increase your obesity risk.
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Studies suggest that skipping breakfast is associated with an increased fat ratio and results in poor appetite regulation.
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When an individual tends to frequent snacks, it can lead to the consumption of too many calories, sugars, and saturated fats, leading to a higher chance of obesity.
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When an individual consumes a low quantity of fruits and vegetables, the fibre content can be reduced, leading to lower micronutrient levels, impacting metabolism.
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When people consume too many soft drinks that have too much added sugar, their obesity risk increases significantly.
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Studies have suggested that obesity can occur due to unhealthy family eating habits and peer pressure to conform.
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Studies suggest that too much screen time can negatively impact eating habits, so controlling it is essential.
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