H3N2 In Delhi: How To Stay Safe


The Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a sharp rise in flu-like illnesses over the past few weeks.

The H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, has emerged as as the leading driver of this surge.

Symptoms

H3N2 infection typically presents with symptoms common to influenza, including fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, fatigue and headaches.

Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms.

Duration

H3N2 infections usually last between five and seven days, but a severe cough can persist for up to three weeks.

Transmission

H3N2 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread via surfaces contaminated with the virus.

Prevention tips

To prevent H3N2, practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid close contact with sick individuals and maintain distance in crowded places. 

Wear mask

Wear a mask if you're in a high-risk environment, especially during flu season.

Vaccine

Stay updated on seasonal flu vaccinations. It will also help reduce the severity of illness if you do get infected.

Seek medical help

If you experience flu-like symptoms, especially during flu season, consult your doctor immediately.

