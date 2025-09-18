H3N2 In Delhi: How To Stay Safe

Image Credits: Pexels
The Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing a sharp rise in flu-like illnesses over the past few weeks.
Image Credits: Pexels
The H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, has emerged as as the leading driver of this surge.
Image Credits: Pexels
H3N2 infection typically presents with symptoms common to influenza, including fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, fatigue and headaches.
Image Credits: Pexels
Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms.
Image Credits: Pexels
H3N2 infections usually last between five and seven days, but a severe cough can persist for up to three weeks.
Image Credits: Pexels
H3N2 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. It can also spread via surfaces contaminated with the virus.
Image Credits: Pexels
To prevent H3N2, practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water. Avoid close contact with sick individuals and maintain distance in crowded places.
Image Credits: Pexels
Wear a mask if you're in a high-risk environment, especially during flu season.
Image Credits: Pexels
Stay updated on seasonal flu vaccinations. It will also help reduce the severity of illness if you do get infected.
Image Credits: Pexels
If you experience flu-like symptoms, especially during flu season, consult your doctor immediately.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: