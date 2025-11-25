Green Tea Vs Black Tea: Which One Is Healthier?

Image Credits: Pexels
Green and black tea have similar health benefits with some subtle differences in caffeine and antioxidant content.
Image Credits: Pexels
Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has potent antioxidant properties.
Image Credits: Pexels
Black tea contains flavonoids that may help improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Image Credits: Pexels
Green tea leaves are quickly steamed or pan-fired to prevent oxidation, retaining more of their natural properties.
Image Credits: Pexels
Black tea is fully oxidised, which gives it a stronger flavour and darker colour.
Image Credits: Pexels
Generally, green tea is often touted for its higher antioxidant content and potential weight loss benefits, while black tea is favoured for its flavour and heart health benefits.
Image Credits: Pexels
Ultimately, the choice between green and black tea comes down to personal preference, health goals, and how your body reacts to each type.
Image Credits: Pexels
Green and black tea provide similar health benefits, including for your heart and brain. One tea isn't necessarily “healthier” than the other.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: