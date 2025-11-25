Green Tea Vs Black Tea: Which One Is Healthier?


Green and black tea have similar health benefits with some subtle differences in caffeine and antioxidant content.

Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which has potent antioxidant properties.

Black tea contains flavonoids that may help improve heart health by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Green tea leaves are quickly steamed or pan-fired to prevent oxidation, retaining more of their natural properties.

Black tea is fully oxidised, which gives it a stronger flavour and darker colour.

Generally, green tea is often touted for its higher antioxidant content and potential weight loss benefits, while black tea is favoured for its flavour and heart health benefits. 

Ultimately, the choice between green and black tea comes down to personal preference, health goals, and how your body reacts to each type. 

Green and black tea provide similar health benefits, including for your heart and brain. One tea isn't necessarily “healthier” than the other.

