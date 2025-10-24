Image Credits: Pexels
Sniffles, sore throat, or stuffy nose? Here's how to manage your cold safely and effectively.
Your immune system needs energy to fight off infection. Get at least 7-9 hours of rest.
Warm fluids can help with dehydration and immunity boost. Drink warm water, soups, and herbal teas.
Inhale steam for 5-10 minutes, use a saline nasal spray or rinse, and keep indoor humidity around 40-50%.
Gargle with warm salt water, sip honey-lemon tea or warm turmeric milk, and avoid spicy, fried, or very cold foods.
Use paracetamol for relief (as advised by your doctor), but avoid self-medicating with antibiotics because they don't work on viruses!
Choose light, nourishing meals. Add natural anti-inflammatories like ginger-garlic, and include Vitamin C foods.
Stay active with light stretching or yoga, avoid alcohol and smoking, and keep stress low.
Seek medical help if you have fever of 102 or more for 3 days, wheezing, chest pain, earache.
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash hands regularly, and avoid close contact with babies, elderly, and people with chronic illness.
Eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep, and keep rooms ventilated and dust-free.
Most colds resolve within 7-10 days. Be patient, rest well, and nourish your body. If symptoms worsen, seek medical care early.
