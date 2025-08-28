Got A Stuffy Nose? Monsoon Care Tips

Image Credits: Pexels
Humidity, mould and allergens thrive during monsoons, leading to nasal congestion, sinus and viral infections too. If you have woken up with a stuffy nose, here are some care tips you need.
This helps clear mucus and relieves sinus pressure. You can add tulsi/eucalyptus oil for relief.
Consume warm water and aromatic, herbal drinks like ginger tea. Hydration thins mucus and keeps nasal passages moist.
Use a neti pot or saline spray, as these wash away dust, allergens and microbes.
Include soups, rasam, adrak chai and capsaicin-rich food in your diet to clear nasal passages and boost immunity.
Adding an extra pillow while sleeping helps drainage and reduces night congestion as well as resulting snoring.
Use dehumidifier or AC, or keep windows open for ventilation to prevent mould build-up adding to indoor stuffiness.
Add amla, lemon, guava, oranges to your diet, as they strengthen immunity and reduces frequency of infections.
Keep your home dust-free, wash hands after coming from outside, and change damp clothes quickly.
Avoid chilled drinks, ice creams and other cold foods that can worsen nasal congestion.
Practice pranayama (anulom-vilom) and other breathing exercises that improve airflow, reduce blockage.
