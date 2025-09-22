Foods To Slow Down Brain Ageing


Image Credits: Pexels


Eating right can help slow down brain ageing. Consider incorporating the following foods into your diet.

Fatty fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines support brain health and improve cognitive function.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are packed with antioxidants, which may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

Nuts

Walnuts, almonds, and other nuts contain healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins that support brain function.

Leafy greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are high in vitamins and antioxidants, which can help protect the brain.

Dark chocolate

Rich in flavonoids, dark chocolate may improve blood flow to the brain and boost mood.

Whole grains

Foods like oats, brown rice, and quinoa provide steady energy and help improve blood flow to the brain.

Egg

A good source of vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and choline, which are all important for brain health.

