Foods To Slow Down Brain Ageing

Eating right can help slow down brain ageing. Consider incorporating the following foods into your diet.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines support brain health and improve cognitive function.
Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are packed with antioxidants, which may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.
Walnuts, almonds, and other nuts contain healthy fats, antioxidants, and vitamins that support brain function.
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and broccoli are high in vitamins and antioxidants, which can help protect the brain.
Rich in flavonoids, dark chocolate may improve blood flow to the brain and boost mood.
Foods like oats, brown rice, and quinoa provide steady energy and help improve blood flow to the brain.
A good source of vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and choline, which are all important for brain health.
