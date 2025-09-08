Foods To Reduce Liver Fat


Reducing liver fat involves adopting a healthy diet rich in certain foods. Here are some of these.

Coffee

Studies suggest that regular consumption of coffee helps reduce the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Leafy greens

Spinach, kale, and other greens are high in antioxidants and can help lower fat accumulation in the liver.

Fatty fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines contain omega-3 fatty acids, which may reduce liver fat levels and inflammation.

Garlic

Contains compounds that help detoxify the liver and reduce fat buildup.

Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, especially catechins, green tea may improve liver health.

Berries

Fruits like blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants that can help protect the liver from damage.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts are rich in healthy fats and can support liver health when consumed in moderation.

