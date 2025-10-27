Foods To Avoid If You Have A Cold


When you have a cold, your immune system is already under stress. These foods and drinks can worsen inflammation, dry out your throat, or delay recovery.

Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body and dries out mucous membranes. It also weakens your immune system and disrupts sleep.

Sugary Foods

Too much sugar can suppress immune function and fuel inflammation, so stay away from sweets, sweet beverages, etc.

Caffeine

Excess coffee and energy drinks can dehydrate and disrupt rest, so go for hydrating and soothing options instead.

Fried Foods

Fried food is hard to digest and can cause nausea or acid reflux. It also diverts energy from immune repair to digestion.

Dairy

Dairy doesn't cause more mucus for everyone, but may thicken secretions and irritate the throat in sensitive people.

Spicy Foods

Spicy food can irritate a sore throat or trigger coughing fits. It may help open sinuses for some, but not all.

Processed Foods

High in salt, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, processed foods offer little nutrition and can increase inflammation.

Cold Beverages

Cold drinks can constrict blood vessels in the throat, worsening soreness.

Refined Carbs

Low in fibre and nutrients, refined carbs like pasta, maida, etc may increase blood sugar swings.

Acidic Foods

Citrus-packed and acidic foods can irritate sore throats or acid reflux during colds.

