Foods To Avoid If You Have A Cold

Image Credits: Pexels
When you have a cold, your immune system is already under stress. These foods and drinks can worsen inflammation, dry out your throat, or delay recovery.
Image Credits: Pexels
Alcohol dehydrates the body and dries out mucous membranes. It also weakens your immune system and disrupts sleep.
Image Credits: Pexels
Too much sugar can suppress immune function and fuel inflammation, so stay away from sweets, sweet beverages, etc.
Image Credits: Pexels
Excess coffee and energy drinks can dehydrate and disrupt rest, so go for hydrating and soothing options instead.
Image Credits: Pexels
Fried food is hard to digest and can cause nausea or acid reflux. It also diverts energy from immune repair to digestion.
Image Credits: Pexels
Dairy doesn't cause more mucus for everyone, but may thicken secretions and irritate the throat in sensitive people.
Image Credits: Pexels
Spicy food can irritate a sore throat or trigger coughing fits. It may help open sinuses for some, but not all.
Image Credits: Pexels
High in salt, preservatives, and unhealthy fats, processed foods offer little nutrition and can increase inflammation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Cold drinks can constrict blood vessels in the throat, worsening soreness.
Image Credits: Pexels
Low in fibre and nutrients, refined carbs like pasta, maida, etc may increase blood sugar swings.
Image Credits: Pexels
Citrus-packed and acidic foods can irritate sore throats or acid reflux during colds.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: