Foods That Can Make Your Diet Instantly Healthy

Image Credits: Pexels
Eating a nutritious diet supports your overall health. Here are some foods that can instantly make your diet healthier when included regularly.
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, fenugreek and mustard leaves are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and low in calories.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, fatty fishes like salmon can do wonders to your health.
Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein and essential nutrients.
This probiotic is good for your gut. It is also rich in protein and calcium.
Broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre, vitamins, and cancer-fighting compounds.
Legumes like beans, lentils and chickpeas are excellent plant-based protein and fibre sources.
Whole grains provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential nutrients. They help support smooth digestion.
