Foods That Can Make Your Diet Instantly Healthy


Eating a nutritious diet supports your overall health. Here are some foods that can instantly make your diet healthier when included regularly.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, fenugreek and mustard leaves are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and low in calories.

Fatty fishes

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, fatty fishes like salmon can do wonders to your health.

Nuts & seeds

Nuts and seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein and essential nutrients.

Greek yogurt

This probiotic is good for your gut. It is also rich in protein and calcium.

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre, vitamins, and cancer-fighting compounds.

Legumes

Legumes like beans, lentils and chickpeas are excellent plant-based protein and fibre sources.

Whole grains

Whole grains provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, and essential nutrients. They help support smooth digestion.

