Foods For Lung Health During Smog Season

Airborne toxins and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) inflame airways and reduce oxygen intake. A lung-friendly diet helps strengthen your respiratory system and fight pollution damage naturally.
Oranges, lemons, amla, and grapefruit fight oxidative stress. Vitamin C strengthens immunity and protects lung tissue.
Spinach, methi, mustard greens are rich in magnesium and folate. They support lung function and oxygen flow.
Curcumin in turmeric helps reduce airway inflammation, and supports healing of irritated bronchial tissues.
Ginger helps clear mucus and eases breathing. It also improves circulation and helps treat cough.
Garlic contains allicin, which improves respiratory function, helps reduce lung infections and pollutant effects.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids improve lung elasticity.
Polyphenols and flavonoids in apples improve lung capacity. Daily apple intake is linked to better respiratory health.
Carotenoids in carrots aid oxygen transport, Help protect mucous membranes and boost stamina.
Rich in catechins that reduce oxidative lung damage, green tea helps clear airways and reduce inflammation.
