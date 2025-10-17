Foods For Lung Health During Smog Season


Image Credits: Pexels


Airborne toxins and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) inflame airways and reduce oxygen intake. A lung-friendly diet helps strengthen your respiratory system and fight pollution damage naturally.

Image Credits: Pexels

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons, amla, and grapefruit fight oxidative stress. Vitamin C strengthens immunity and protects lung tissue.

Image Credits: Pexels

Leafy Greens

Spinach, methi, mustard greens are rich in magnesium and folate. They support lung function and oxygen flow.

Image Credits: Pexels

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric helps reduce airway inflammation, and supports healing of irritated bronchial tissues.

Image Credits: Pexels

Ginger

Ginger helps clear mucus and eases breathing. It also improves circulation and helps treat cough.

Image Credits: Pexels

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, which improves respiratory function, helps reduce lung infections and pollutant effects.

Image Credits: Pexels

Nuts & Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids improve lung elasticity.

Image Credits: Pexels

Apples

Polyphenols and flavonoids in apples improve lung capacity. Daily apple intake is linked to better respiratory health.

Image Credits: Pexels

Carrots

Carotenoids in carrots aid oxygen transport, Help protect mucous membranes and boost stamina.

Image Credits: Pexels

Green Tea

Rich in catechins that reduce oxidative lung damage, green tea helps clear airways and reduce inflammation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here