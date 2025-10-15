Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat


While it's not possible to target belly fat exclusively through exercise, engaging in regular physical activity can help burn calories, increase metabolism, and tone core muscles.

For beginners, low-impact cardio, strength training, and core-focused movements can help reduce overall body fat, including stubborn belly fat around the midsection. Here are some exercises you can try to reduce belly fat.

Brisk walking

A daily 30-45 minute brisk walk can increase heart rate, burn calories, and reduce fat over time.

PLank

Planks are excellent for core stability and strength. Aim to hold the position for 20–30 seconds, gradually increasing over time.

Leg raises

This exercise effectively targets the lower abdominal muscles, an area where fat commonly accumulates.

High knees

A low-impact cardio move that strengthens the core and improves endurance. 

Standing side crunches

This move targets the obliques and is ideal for beginners who might struggle with floor exercises.

Healthy lifestyle

For effective results, combine these exercises with a well-balanced diet.

