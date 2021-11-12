Exercises To Manage Diabetes

Why exercise?

Exercise is a powerful way to take charge of your diabetes. If you have type 2 diabetes, exercising regularly can help you manage your blood sugar levels and weight. It may also help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke and promote overall health.

Check with your doc

If you haven't worked out regularly for a while, it's a good idea to consult with a doctor first, to make sure there are no restrictions or special precautions. It's always a good idea to start slowly and increase gradually.

If not sure where to start here are some exercises which can help you reach your health and fitness goals. 

Walking

Studies have shown that walking can help people with type 2 diabetes lower their blood sugar levels and lose weight. All you need is a good pair of shoes and a safe place to walk. You should do a 30-minute walk 5 days a week.

Cycling

Cycling, a low-impact exercise, helps meet fitness goals while minimizing strain on the joints.

Swimming 

Aquatic activities are a good joint-friendly exercise option. Swimming or even water aerobics gives the heart, lungs, and muscles a workout, while putting little stress on the joints. It is also as effective a land exercises. 

Dancing 

Research has shown that women with type 2 diabetes who did Zumba regularly lost weight and all improved their aerobic fitness hence positively impacting their diabetes control.

Weightlifting

Strength training activities help build muscle mass and also improve blood sugar control, according to the American Diabetes Association. Get trainer to learn how to lift weights the correct way.

Sport games 

If you find it hard to motivate yourself to exercise, joining a recreational sports team like tennis, soccer, basketball, either alone or with a buddy may help. Sports provide a good aerobic workout. 

Yoga

Yoga helps people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and weight. It might also help lower your blood pressure, improve the quality of your sleep, and boost your mood.

Pilates

Pilates is a popular fitness program which focusses on improving core strength, coordination, and balance. Studies have shown that people with type 2 diabetes can benefit with a regular pilates programme. 

