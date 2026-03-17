Exercises To Boost Memory

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Your brain can function like a machine if you practise daily exercises to better its function.

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Regular walking, jogging, cycling, and many other aerobic exercises improve the hippocampal volume and memory performance.

Aerobic Exercises

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Resistance-based body training exercises can support brain plasticity and improve memory.

Strength Training

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Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Exercises like yoga that involve the body and mind can reduce stress hormones and improve attention span and memory processing.

Yoga

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Manage Chronic Diseases

This exercise is best for the elderly population, as it involves slow body movements that improve emotional regulation.

Tai Chi

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Stimulation exercises such as crosswords, multitasking training, or sensory stimulation games can improve memory function.


Neurobic Exercises

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Manage Chronic Diseases

Short bursts of HIIT training exercises can actively boost learning and memory. 


High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

Regulates Blood Sugar

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Image Credit: Pexels

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