Exercises To Boost Memory

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Your brain can function like a machine if you practise daily exercises to better its function.
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Regular walking, jogging, cycling, and many other aerobic exercises improve the hippocampal volume and memory performance.
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Resistance-based body training exercises can support brain plasticity and improve memory.
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Exercises like yoga that involve the body and mind can reduce stress hormones and improve attention span and memory processing.
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This exercise is best for the elderly population, as it involves slow body movements that improve emotional regulation.
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Stimulation exercises such as crosswords, multitasking training, or sensory stimulation games can improve memory function.
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Short bursts of HIIT training exercises can actively boost learning and memory.
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