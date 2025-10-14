Exercise Tips For Diabetics

Image Credits: Pexels
Exercising is a crucial part of a diabetes management plan. However, diabetes and exercise pose unique challenges.
To exercise safely, it's important for people with diabetes to monitor their blood sugar before, during, and after physical activity to understand how their body responds.
If you're new to exercise, begin with low-intensity activities and gradually increase the duration and intensity. This helps prevent injury and allows you to build endurance.
Focus on low-impact exercises that won't strain the joints.
Always start with a warm-up to prepare your muscles and finish with a cool-down to help your body recover.
Ensure you are using the correct form to avoid injury. Consider working with a trainer initially if possible.
Drink plenty of water before, during, and after workouts to stay hydrated.
Pay attention to how your body feels. If you experience any unusual symptoms, stop and assess what's happening.
