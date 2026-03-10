Essential Supplements For Women Over 50

Image Credit: Pexels
Studies indicate that women over the age of 50 need to make certain supplements a part of their diet to provide the essential nutrients to their bodies.
Image Credit: Pexels
This is an essential vitamin that is responsible for bone health and overall nutrient absorption in the body; hence, it needs to be supplemented.
Image Credit: Pexels
This vitamin is required for nerve health and red blood cell production in the body.
Image Credit: Pexels
These fatty acids are essential for heart function and brain health, whose absorption slows down in an ageing population.
Image Credit: Pexels
The supplement supports energy production in muscle cells, helping preserve strength, bone health, and even mental clarity in ageing years.
Image Credit: Unsplash
It is important for regulating blood sugar levels as well as managing stress, anxiety, and brain fog.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A derivative of vitamin B3 that helps supply the body with enough cellular energy production and DNA repair.
Image Credit: Pexels
B vitamins are important for energy, metabolism, and brain function, which makes them essential for healthy ageing.
Image Credit: Unsplash