Essential Supplements For Women Over 50

Studies indicate that women over the age of 50 need to make certain supplements a part of their diet to provide the essential nutrients to their bodies.

This is an essential vitamin that is responsible for bone health and overall nutrient absorption in the body; hence, it needs to be supplemented.

Vitamin D

This vitamin is required for nerve health and red blood cell production in the body.

Vitamin B12

These fatty acids are essential for heart function and brain health, whose absorption slows down in an ageing population.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA/EPA)

The supplement supports energy production in muscle cells, helping preserve strength, bone health, and even mental clarity in ageing years.

Creatine

It is important for regulating blood sugar levels as well as managing stress, anxiety, and brain fog.

Magnesium

A derivative of vitamin B3 that helps supply the body with enough cellular energy production and DNA repair.

Nicotinamide Riboside

B vitamins are important for energy, metabolism, and brain function, which makes them essential for healthy ageing.

B-Complex

Supplements For Women