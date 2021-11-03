Image Credit: Getty
The festival of lights is a good excuse to indulge in all the festive food. But what if we told you that you can enjoy the festivities without having to worry about weight gain. Heres's how
Image Credit: Getty
Do no wait till after Diwali to lose weight. Instead stay consistent with your workout throughout the festivities and you'll see you haven't gained any weight!
Image Credit: Getty
If you have already consumed a high calorie-meal during the day, keep dinner light. Excess consumption of salt may cause bloating and water retention in body.
Image Credit: Pexels
When indulging in sweets choose what you eat wisely - pick paneer based sweets over the deep fried mithais.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When eating at a get together, do not overeat. Be mindful of how much food you take on your plate. Avoid second helpings.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drink water to stay hydrated and go easy on alcohol. You could sip on lemon water or flavoured water to avoid alcohol at a party.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you plan to skip lunch cause you're gonna be out for dinner, its a very bad idea and there are high chances you will end up binge eating.
Image Credit: Pexels
Make healthy mithais at home by adding jaggery and dry fruits that can help in controlling your calorie intake.
Image Credit: Getty
Do not eat in a rush as if you do so you'll tend to eat more. Chew each bite and eat slow.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: