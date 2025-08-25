Eat Flaxseeds The Right Way


Image Credits: Pexels


Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lignans (antioxidants), and dietary fibre.

Image Credits: Pexels


Flaxseeds can help boost heart health, support digestion, help you lose weight, and promote hormonal balance.

Image Credits: Pexels


It's important to grind flaxseed so your body can digest and absorb its omega-3 fatty acids and lignans. 

Image Credits: Pexels


Grinding flaxseeds makes their nutrients more bioavailable. You can also buy pre-ground flaxseed.

Image Credits: Pexels


Blend ground flaxseed into smoothies for a nutritious boost.

Image Credits: Pexels


Use it as a topping for yogurt, oatmeal, or salads.

Image Credits: Pexels


Always start with a small amount (around 1-2 tablespoons per day) and increase gradually if desired. 

Image Credits: Pexels


Make sure to drink plenty of water, as the high fibre content can lead to digestive discomfort if not consumed with enough fluids.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here