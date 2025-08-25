Eat Flaxseeds The Right Way

Image Credits: Pexels
Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, lignans (antioxidants), and dietary fibre.
Image Credits: Pexels
Flaxseeds can help boost heart health, support digestion, help you lose weight, and promote hormonal balance.
Image Credits: Pexels
It's important to grind flaxseed so your body can digest and absorb its omega-3 fatty acids and lignans.
Image Credits: Pexels
Grinding flaxseeds makes their nutrients more bioavailable. You can also buy pre-ground flaxseed.
Image Credits: Pexels
Blend ground flaxseed into smoothies for a nutritious boost.
Image Credits: Pexels
Use it as a topping for yogurt, oatmeal, or salads.
Image Credits: Pexels
Always start with a small amount (around 1-2 tablespoons per day) and increase gradually if desired.
Image Credits: Pexels
Make sure to drink plenty of water, as the high fibre content can lead to digestive discomfort if not consumed with enough fluids.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: