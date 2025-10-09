Easy Morning Stretches To Start Your Day

Image Credits: Pexels
Try these gentle moves to boost flexibility, blood flow, and energy, with no equipment needed.
Do stretches on a yoga mat or soft surface. Breathe deeply and move slowly. Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds.
Gently roll your head clockwise and anticlockwise. Avoid sudden jerks. This relieves neck stiffness and shoulder tension.
Roll shoulders up, back, and down in slow circles. This opens the chest and relaxes shoulder joints.
Raise one arm overhead and lean to the opposite side. Switch sides. This lengthens the spine and improves flexibility in your sides.
Clasp hands behind your back, straighten arms, and lift slightly while opening the chest. This boosts oxygen flow.
Sit with legs straight, reach forward to your toes, and breathe deeply. This stretches hamstrings and spine.
Sit cross-legged or with one leg bent over the other; twist gently toward your raised knee.
Stand tall, grab one ankle behind you, and pull toward your glutes. Switch legs. This loosens tight thighs and hips.
Sit with feet together and gently press knees toward the floor. This improves hip flexibility and reduces stiffness.
Stand tall, stretch arms up, inhale deeply, and exhale slowly. This one boosts circulation, relieves stress, and energises you.
