Easy Morning Stretches To Start Your Day


Try these gentle moves to boost flexibility, blood flow, and energy, with no equipment needed.

Tip To Begin With

Do stretches on a yoga mat or soft surface. Breathe deeply and move slowly. Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds.

Neck Rolls

Gently roll your head clockwise and anticlockwise. Avoid sudden jerks. This relieves neck stiffness and shoulder tension.

Shoulder Rolls

Roll shoulders up, back, and down in slow circles. This opens the chest and relaxes shoulder joints.

Side Stretch

Raise one arm overhead and lean to the opposite side. Switch sides. This lengthens the spine and improves flexibility in your sides.

Chest Opener

Clasp hands behind your back, straighten arms, and lift slightly while opening the chest. This boosts oxygen flow.

Seated Forward Fold

Sit with legs straight, reach forward to your toes, and breathe deeply. This stretches hamstrings and spine.

Spinal Twist

Sit cross-legged or with one leg bent over the other; twist gently toward your raised knee.

Quad Stretch

Stand tall, grab one ankle behind you, and pull toward your glutes. Switch legs. This loosens tight thighs and hips.

Hip Opener

Sit with feet together and gently press knees toward the floor. This improves hip flexibility and reduces stiffness.

Full Body Stretch

Stand tall, stretch arms up, inhale deeply, and exhale slowly. This one boosts circulation, relieves stress, and energises you.

