Early Signs Of Breast Cancer You Shouldn't Ignore


Not every change means breast cancer, but early detection saves lives. See a doctor if these early symptoms persist.

Lump

A lump in the breast or underarm is the most common sign. A hard, painless lump that doesn't go away needs medical attention.

Changes In Size

One breast becoming larger, fuller, or oddly shaped can be a warning sign that not all is right with your breasts.

Unexplained Pain

Persistent breast or armpit pain and/or tenderness (not linked to periods or pregnancy) should be checked.

Nipple Changes

New inversion (turning inward), retraction, or change in position of the nipple may signal a problem.

Nipple Discharge

Clear, bloody, or unusual discharge from the breast (when not breastfeeding) warrants evaluation.

Skin Texture Changes

Puckering, dimpling, or thickening of breast skin, like orange peel (peau d'orange), is a critical symptom.

Redness Or Rash

Unexplained redness, swelling, or rash on the breast or nipple can indicate inflammation or cancer.

Swelling

Swelling in the armpit or collarbone may suggest lymph node involvement even before a breast lump is noticeable.

Unhealed Sores

Non-healing lesions (sores, cysts, ulcers) on breasts or nipples need prompt evaluation.

Changes In Breast Veins

Suddenly more prominent or enlarged veins across the breast can be a red flag.

