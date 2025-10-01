Early Signs Of Breast Cancer You Shouldn't Ignore

Image Credits: Pexels
Not every change means breast cancer, but early detection saves lives. See a doctor if these early symptoms persist.
A lump in the breast or underarm is the most common sign. A hard, painless lump that doesn't go away needs medical attention.
One breast becoming larger, fuller, or oddly shaped can be a warning sign that not all is right with your breasts.
Persistent breast or armpit pain and/or tenderness (not linked to periods or pregnancy) should be checked.
New inversion (turning inward), retraction, or change in position of the nipple may signal a problem.
Clear, bloody, or unusual discharge from the breast (when not breastfeeding) warrants evaluation.
Puckering, dimpling, or thickening of breast skin, like orange peel (peau d'orange), is a critical symptom.
Unexplained redness, swelling, or rash on the breast or nipple can indicate inflammation or cancer.
Swelling in the armpit or collarbone may suggest lymph node involvement even before a breast lump is noticeable.
Non-healing lesions (sores, cysts, ulcers) on breasts or nipples need prompt evaluation.
Suddenly more prominent or enlarged veins across the breast can be a red flag.
