Dry Fruits To Kickstart Healthy Mornings

Morning is when metabolism kickstarts, so choosing the right nutrient-dense dry fruits, nuts and seeds sets energy, focus and digestion for the day.
High in fibre and calcium, figs prevent constipation and support bone health.
High in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart and brain health, and help reduce morning sluggishness.
Natural energy booster, raisins are rich in iron and potassium. Soaked raisins aid digestion and reduce acidity.
Rich in Vitamin E, protein and magnesium, almonds improve brain function and skin glow.
Dates provide instant natural sugar for energy, and are loaded with potassium, iron and antioxidants.
High in protein and healthy fats, pistachios support weight management by keeping you fuller for longer.
Good source of zinc and magnesium, cashews boost mood and energy, and support healthy skin.
Rich in Omega-3 acids and fibre, chia seeds keep you hydrated and balance blood sugar.
High in zinc and magnesium, pumpkin seeds support immunity and hormone balance.
Soak overnight for best results, mix 4-5 varieties daily (don't have all at once), and avoid salted/roasted versions.
