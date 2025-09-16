Dry Fruits To Kickstart Healthy Mornings


Morning is when metabolism kickstarts, so choosing the right nutrient-dense dry fruits, nuts and seeds sets energy, focus and digestion for the day.

Figs

High in fibre and calcium, figs prevent constipation and support bone health.

Walnuts

High in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart and brain health, and help reduce morning sluggishness.

Raisins

Natural energy booster, raisins are rich in iron and potassium. Soaked raisins aid digestion and reduce acidity.

Almonds

Rich in Vitamin E, protein and magnesium, almonds improve brain function and skin glow.

Dates

Dates provide instant natural sugar for energy, and are loaded with potassium, iron and antioxidants.

Pistachios

High in protein and healthy fats, pistachios support weight management by keeping you fuller for longer.

Cashews

Good source of zinc and magnesium, cashews boost mood and energy, and support healthy skin.

Chia Seeds

Rich in Omega-3 acids and fibre, chia seeds keep you hydrated and balance blood sugar.

Pumpkin Seeds

High in zinc and magnesium, pumpkin seeds support immunity and hormone balance.

Tips To Note

Soak overnight for best results, mix 4-5 varieties daily (don't have all at once), and avoid salted/roasted versions.

