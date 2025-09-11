Dragon Fruit: Health Benefits Explained

Image Credits: Pexels
Though still considered to be exotic by many, dragon fruit is now easily available in India. Here are some reasons to add the superfruit to your diet.
Dragon fruit is low in calories but high in vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants.
Vitamin C and antioxidants in dragon fruit help strengthen your immune system and fight infections.
Loaded with betalains, flavonoids, and phenolic acids, dragon fruit helps reduce oxidative stress.
Its fibre and antioxidant content may help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve good cholesterol (HDL).
Rich in dietary fibre, dragon fruit promotes smooth bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Low in calories, high in fibre, dragon fruit keeps you full for longer and helps control appetite.
Dragon fruit has a high water content, making it a refreshing option in hot Indian summers.
Studies suggest dragon fruit may improve insulin resistance and help manage blood glucose.
Vitamin C and antioxidants in dragon fruit combat premature ageing, acne, and dullness.
Magnesium in dragon fruit aids nerve function and improves mood and sleep quality.
Calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in dragon fruit contribute to stronger bones and teeth.
