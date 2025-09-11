Dragon Fruit: Health Benefits Explained


Image Credits: Pexels


Though still considered to be exotic by many, dragon fruit is now easily available in India. Here are some reasons to add the superfruit to your diet.

Image Credits: Pexels

Rich In Nutrients

Dragon fruit is low in calories but high in vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants.

Image Credits: Pexels

Boosts Immunity

Vitamin C and antioxidants in dragon fruit help strengthen your immune system and fight infections.

Image Credits: Pexels

High In Antioxidants

Loaded with betalains, flavonoids, and phenolic acids, dragon fruit helps reduce oxidative stress.

Image Credits: Pexels

Heart Health

Its fibre and antioxidant content may help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and improve good cholesterol (HDL).

Image Credits: Pexels

Healthy Digestion

Rich in dietary fibre, dragon fruit promotes smooth bowel movements and prevents constipation.

Image Credits: Pexels

Weight Management

Low in calories, high in fibre, dragon fruit keeps you full for longer and helps control appetite.

Image Credits: Pexels

Keeps You Hydrated

Dragon fruit has a high water content, making it a refreshing option in hot Indian summers.

Image Credits: Pexels

Regulates Blood Sugar

Studies suggest dragon fruit may improve insulin resistance and help manage blood glucose.

Image Credits: Pexels

Promotes Healthy Skin

Vitamin C and antioxidants in dragon fruit combat premature ageing, acne, and dullness.

Image Credits: Pexels

Supports Brain Health

Magnesium in dragon fruit aids nerve function and improves mood and sleep quality.

Image Credits: Pexels

Strengthens Bones

Calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in dragon fruit contribute to stronger bones and teeth.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here