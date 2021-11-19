Do Carbs Help In  Losing Weight? 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Like all the nutrients, carbs are important for your overall health. Carbohydrates consist of sugar, starch and fiber that are beneficial for your body and provide your body with energy.
Each nutrient plays a vital role in performing the functions of the body. Carbohydrates are converted to energy more quickly than protein or fat. They help in metabolizing fat.
Carbohydrates are vital for brain function, improving sleep pattern and aids in digestion, weight loss and regulating mood. They also boost metabolism, improving athletic performance and improving muscle mass and promote satiety.
Avoiding all carbohydrates may make you feel mentally sluggish, irritable, inactive, low on energy and confused. It is very important that you include the right carbohydrates in your diet.
Carbohydrates are a major source of fuel and can be divided into simple carbs and complex carbs. Converting the glucose in muscles takes longer and is not as efficient as converting the sugars in carbohydrates.
Simple carbs include fruits and refined sugars, which can be broken down quickly by the body to be used as energy. They are found in foods like fruits, milk, and milk products. These foods are healthy and you can include them in your diet.
Simple carbs can also be found in processed and refined sugars such as candy, raw sugar, brown sugar, desserts, syrups, and soft drinks. Therefore limit the intake of these foods in your diet.
Complex carbs, also called starches, are found in whole grains, beans, legumes, corn, quinoa, barley root vegetables, brown rice, whole grain pasta and whole grain breads.
These foods can be incorporated in a healthy diet. Complex carbs that are refined become refined starches such as white bread and flour, processed cereals, baked goods, white pasta and white rice and these should be avoided.
Research has shown that low carb diets help lose weight and also improves overall health as compared to low calories, low-fat diets,
