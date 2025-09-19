Dietary Fibre-Rich Foods For Breakfast

Image Credits: Pexels
A high-fibre breakfast helps regulate digestion, keeps you full for longer, and supports heart and blood sugar health. Let's look at the best fibre-rich foods to include in your morning meal.
Rich in soluble fibre (beta-glucan), oats lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar, and keep you energised.
Switch from white bread to whole-grain or multigrain bread for more fibre, nutrients, and slower energy release.
Apples, pears, berries, bananas, and oranges are naturally fibre-rich and perfect for breakfast bowls or smoothies.
Adding spinach, tomatoes, or bell peppers to omelettes, parathas, or sandwiches boosts fibre intake.
Tiny but mighty, chia seeds are loaded with fibre and form a gel-like texture that supports digestion.
Ground flaxseeds provide fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and are easy to sprinkle over cereals, curd, or smoothies.
Dishes like sprouts, chickpea chaat, or moong dal cheela are high in both protein and fibre.
Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds add crunch, fibre, and healthy fats.
Choose unsweetened bran flakes, muesli, or ragi flakes for a wholesome and fibre-packed start.
Greek yogurt topped with fruits, berries, oats, and seeds combines protein with fibre for satiety.
