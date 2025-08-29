Diet Tips To Sustain Weight Loss

Image Credits: Pexels
Most people focus on losing weight but keeping it off can be just as hard. Studies show that many regain the kilos within months if healthy habits aren't maintained. The good news? Following healthy diet tips can help. Read to find out.
Protein keeps you full for longer, prevents muscle loss and helps control cravings. Have eggs, tofu, paneer, chicken, etc. daily.
Skipping meals can slow down metabolism and trigger overeating later. Instead, have balanced meals timely.
Vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes not only aid digestion but also keep you satiated.
Eating “healthy” foods in large quantities can do more harm that good. Use smaller plates and listen to hunger cues.
Sometimes thirst can be mistaken for hunger. Drinking enough water helps in satiety and supports metabolism.
Avoid TVs or scrolling while eating. Eating slowly and mindfully helps you enjoy the food and prevents overeating.
Planning meals in advance helps reduce the temptation of eating or ordering unhealthy food when hunger strikes.
