Diabetic-Friendly Foods For Your Diet


These ingredients, when added in moderation or as per a doctor's guidance, can help diabetics control blood sugar easily.

Whole Grains

Brown rice, quinoa, oats, barley are high in fibre, have a low glycaemic index and slow sugar absorption.

Leafy Greens

Spinach, fenugreek leaves, kale, etc are rich in antioxidants and low in carbs, while also being packed with magnesium (improves insulin sensitivity).

Non-Starchy Veggies

Veggies like bottle gourd, okra, beans, broccoli have a low GI, have high fibre, and helps maintain steady blood sugar.

Legumes & Pulses

Chickpeas, kidney beans, and all dals are protein and fibre-rich, so they help manage satiety and glucose spikes.

Nuts & Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which improve heart health.

Fruits (In Moderation)

Fibre and antioxidant-rich fruits like jamun, apple, papaya are okay in moderation, but avoid high-GI fruits.

Millets

Traditional Indian millets like ragi, bajra, jowar, foxtail millet are rich in fibre, slow-digesting carbs which stabilize glucose levels.

Fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardine are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and lower inflammation.

Eggs

Eggs are an excellent protein source that keeps you full, reduces sugar cravings and are best eaten boiled or poached.

