Dental Care Tips Before You Start Diwali Feasting

Diwali sweets are loaded with sugar, and bacteria in your mouth love that! The result? Acid attacks, enamel erosion, and early cavities.
A quick dental check or cleaning before the festive rush helps remove plaque and spot hidden issues early. Prevention beats pain later!
Festive fatigue is real, but skipping your night brush is a mistake. Brush twice a day for 2 minutes using fluoride toothpaste.
Avoid brushing immediately after sweets. Wait 20-30 minutes so your enamel can re-harden as brushing too soon can worsen erosion.
Caramels, chikkis, and laddoos cling to teeth. Floss daily to clean what brushing can't reach. It's your best defense against cavities.
Can't resist another bite? No problem, just rinse your mouth with plain water after eating. It neutralises acids and washes away sugar.
Water dilutes sugar and helps saliva do its job, protecting enamel and maintaining pH balance. Keep sipping through the day.
Frequent munching gives bacteria a sugar buffet! Stick to defined meal or snack times to give your teeth recovery time.
Cracking open almonds or brittle with your teeth can lead to micro-fractures or chipped enamel. Use nutcrackers, not molars!
Colas and fruit sodas are double trouble, high in sugar and acid. Choose coconut water, plain soda, or lemon water (in moderation) instead.
Calcium-rich foods (like curd and cheese), crunchy fruits (like apples), and leafy greens naturally clean teeth and strengthen enamel.
