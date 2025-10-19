Dental Care Tips Before You Start Diwali Feasting


Diwali sweets are loaded with sugar, and bacteria in your mouth love that! The result? Acid attacks, enamel erosion, and early cavities.

Dental Clean-Up

A quick dental check or cleaning before the festive rush helps remove plaque and spot hidden issues early. Prevention beats pain later!

Don't Skip Brushing

Festive fatigue is real, but skipping your night brush is a mistake. Brush twice a day for 2 minutes using fluoride toothpaste.

Time Your Brushing

Avoid brushing immediately after sweets. Wait 20-30 minutes so your enamel can re-harden as brushing too soon can worsen erosion.

Floss Away

Caramels, chikkis, and laddoos cling to teeth. Floss daily to clean what brushing can't reach. It's your best defense against cavities.

Rinse After

Can't resist another bite? No problem, just rinse your mouth with plain water after eating. It neutralises acids and washes away sugar.

Hydrate Generously

Water dilutes sugar and helps saliva do its job, protecting enamel and maintaining pH balance. Keep sipping through the day.

Don't Snack Non-Stop

Frequent munching gives bacteria a sugar buffet! Stick to defined meal or snack times to give your teeth recovery time.

Avoid Hard Treats

Cracking open almonds or brittle with your teeth can lead to micro-fractures or chipped enamel. Use nutcrackers, not molars!

Limit Fizzy Drinks

Colas and fruit sodas are double trouble, high in sugar and acid. Choose coconut water, plain soda, or lemon water (in moderation) instead.

Tooth-Friendly Foods

Calcium-rich foods (like curd and cheese), crunchy fruits (like apples), and leafy greens naturally clean teeth and strengthen enamel.

