Dal Varieties For Protein-Packed Breakfast

Image Credits: Pexels
Whether you make dosa and chilla with them or pancakes and bowls, pulses and lentils provide a great boost of plant-based protein for breakfast. Here are some dal varieties to experiment with.
Image Credits: Pexels
Light, quick-cooking, easy to digest, this dal is ideal for many dishes. Sprouting them make for even more protein and enzymes.
Image Credits: Pexels
Whole masoor adds fibre for longer satiety, and is great for pancakes, soups, parathas, or mixed with atta.
Image Credits: Pexels
Protein-rich and packed with a nutty flavour, this one can be soaked and round or sprouted for dishes like handvi and idli.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Fermented urad batters improve gut health, and make the classic base for idli, dosa, vada, uttapam.
Image Credits: Pexels
This staple in Indian homes is used in sambars and dals, and can be blended with veggies for hearty breakfasts.
Image Credits: Pexels
A protein and fibre powerhouse, ground or sprouted kala chana can be turned into everything from pancakes to sundals.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Chickpeas can keep your energy levels steady through the morning, and can be used in hummus, salads and more.
Image Credits: Pexels
Rich in protein and iron, rajma can be paired with grains for complete amino acids and veggies for more fibre.
Image Credits: Pexels
Available dried or fresh, this dal is high in plant proteins, fibre and can be turned into ghughnis or crunchy salada.
Image Credits: Pexels
With a mild and creamy flavour, this dal can be turned into salads, chillas, dosas or even tikkis.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Popular in Maharashtrian cuisine, this lentil is energy- and mineral-dense, and can be sprouted and included in many dishes.
Image Credits: Unsplash
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: