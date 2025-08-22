Daily Habits Worsening Eye Health

Image Credits: Pexels
Your eyes are an integral part of your body and requires care. Some daily habits can be detrimental to your health without you realising it. Many people unknowingly strain their eyes from overusing digital devices to neglecting simple protective measures. Here we list some habits worsen your eye health.
Staring at laptops, phones, TVs, etc for long hour can reduce blinking which leads to digital eye strain, dryness, blurred vision and more.
We often rub our eyes without realising. This can damage the cornea, worsen allergies and even causes infections by germs transferring from your hands to eyes.
Sleeping with makeup on is not only bad for your skin health but also the eyes. Makeup products worn overnight can irritate the eyes, clog oil glands and increase infection risk.
Direct UV rays can increase risk of cataracts, macular degeneration and photokeratitis (sunburned eyes). Wear sunglasses outside not just because they are fashionable but also healthy!
Poor sleep can cause dryness, twitching, puffiness and blurry vision. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can negatively impact your eye health.
Smoking reduces blood flow to your eyes, damages the optic nerve, greatly increases cataract-risk and increases age-related macular degeneration risk.
Most people don't get regular eye exams which delays the detection of silent problems like glaucoma, retinal issues or early vision changes.
