Daily Habits To Preserve Kidney Health

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

It has 96% water, which makes it a great way to hydrate and beat the heat.

You need to keep your blood pressure below 130/80 mmHg to ensure your blood is flowing properly throughout your body.


Regulate Your Blood Pressure

The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition recommend less than 5 g a day.

Limit Your Salt

You need to drink enough water throughout the day and avoid excessive aerated drinks, as they deplete nutrients.



Maintain Hydration

Studies suggest that prolonged use of medications, even herbal supplements, can damage the kidneys.

Avoid Over-The-Counter Medications

You need to keep your blood sugar levels under control to prevent kidney damage due to diabetes.

Monitor Your Diabetes

You need to eat seasonal fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and whole grains, and limit consumption of processed foods.

Balanced And Nutritious Intake

If you are genetically inclined to develop kidney issues, then regular screening can help monitor your health.

Regular Screenings

Lack of physical activity and excessive weight can put unnecessary stress on kidney function.

Exercise And Weight Management

These bad lifestyle habits can damage the kidneys and lead to complications.

Avoid Smoking And Alcohol

If you happen to develop any symptoms of impaired kidney function, then you need to consult a medical professional.

Be Alert To Symptoms

