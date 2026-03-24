Causes Of Muscle Loss After 30

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As the body ages, the bone density reduces, which leads to certain health issues due to muscle loss. To address the problem, you need to understand the causes.
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The stem cells in the muscle are responsible for repair and regeneration, which could become less effective with age.
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When there is persistent inflammation that is of a low-grade nature, then muscle can degrade, leading to muscle loss.
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When your body is unable to synthesize, then possible muscle loss can occur.
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Age-related neurodegeneration can reduce motor unit integrity, which could cause muscle loss.
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When there is a weakening of nerve-muscle connections, they become unable to contract and function properly.
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When people reach the age of 30, their fat-twitch fibres can weaken, leading to reduced strength and power.
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