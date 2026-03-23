Cardio Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat

Image Credit: Unsplash
There are numerous cardio exercises that can help improve heart health while reducing belly fat by breaking visceral fat deposits around the belly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
One of the simplest and most effective exercises is swinging both arms and taking long strides.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You can burn 400-600 calories per hour by jogging or running, but make sure to do it in small intervals to avoid overstraining.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This simple exercise is joint-friendly and can train your midsection, as the exercise moves the muscles all over the body, and can help with maintaining balance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The intense core exercise can train your arms and legs while increasing your heart rate.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The exercise involves taking your legs and putting them near your chest while standing upright, and it can mimic sprinting in place.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This exercise is full-body cardio, reducing calories while your core braces against constant motion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: