Cardio Exercises To Reduce Belly Fat

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There are numerous cardio exercises that can help improve heart health while reducing belly fat by breaking visceral fat deposits around the belly.

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One of the simplest and most effective exercises is swinging both arms and taking long strides.

Brisk Walking

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You can burn 400-600 calories per hour by jogging or running, but make sure to do it in small intervals to avoid overstraining.

Jogging Or Running

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Manage Chronic Diseases

This simple exercise is joint-friendly and can train your midsection, as the exercise moves the muscles all over the body, and can help with maintaining balance.

Cycling

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The intense core exercise can train your arms and legs while increasing your heart rate.

Jumping Rope

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Manage Chronic Diseases

The exercise involves taking your legs and putting them near your chest while standing upright, and it can mimic sprinting in place.

High Knees

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Manage Chronic Diseases

This exercise is full-body cardio, reducing calories while your core braces against constant motion.

Jumping Jacks

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