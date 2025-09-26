Can Yoga Help You Lose Weight?


Yoga helps you stay physically active, burn calories, and prevent weight gain.

While yoga may not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, certain styles power yoga or vinyasa can contribute to calorie burning.

Many yoga poses require strength and balance, which helps build and tone muscles.

Yoga encourages mindfulness and body awareness, which can lead to better food choices and eating habits.

Yoga is known for its stress-relieving benefits. Lowering stress levels can help prevent stress-related eating and cravings for unhealthy foods.

Certain yoga poses can aid digestion and enhance metabolic function.

Increased flexibility from yoga can enhance physical activity levels.

Regular yoga practice can promote better sleep, and good sleep is essential for weight management.

