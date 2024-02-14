Bubonic Plague: Know All About The 'Black Death'

Image: Unsplash

A rare case of human plague in Deschutes County, Oregon, linked to a pet cat, marks the state's first since 2015

Image: Unsplash

Close contacts have received preventive medication, and officials assure minimal community risk

Image: Unsplash

Although serious, experts emphasize limited concern for the general public amidst occasional plague occurrences in recent US history

Image: Unsplash

Plague, caused by Yersinia pestis, historically led to millions of deaths. Rare today, it's treatable. There are three types: bubonic, septicemic, and pneumonic

Image: Unsplash

Plague spreads through flea bites or handling infected animals. Various animals, including rodents, can carry it. Cats and dogs may transmit it to humans

Image: Unsplash

Symptoms range from painful buboes and fever in bubonic plague to septicemia and potential organ failure. Pneumonic plague, the most severe, affects the lungs

Image: Unsplash

Plague can be treated with antibiotics, with early intervention crucial for recovery. Untreated pneumonic plague has a high fatality rate

Image: Unsplash


Prevention involves controlling fleas on pets, restricting outdoor roaming, and using insect repellent. Rodent habitat reduction and proper handling of potentially infected animals are essential

Image: Unsplash

The CDC recommends not allowing dogs or cats that roam outdoors in affected areas to sleep in your bed

Image: Unsplash

Despite occasional cases, experts emphasize low general concern. Awareness, early detection, and appropriate measures contribute to managing and preventing plague outbreaks

Image: Unsplash

Image: Reuters 

Check More Stories

 ndtv.com