Bubonic Plague: Know All About The 'Black Death'
A rare case of human plague in Deschutes County, Oregon, linked to a pet cat, marks the state's first since 2015
Close contacts have received preventive medication, and officials assure minimal community risk
Although serious, experts emphasize limited concern for the general public amidst occasional plague occurrences in recent US history
Plague, caused by Yersinia pestis, historically led to millions of deaths. Rare today, it's treatable. There are three types: bubonic, septicemic, and pneumonic
Plague spreads through flea bites or handling infected animals. Various animals, including rodents, can carry it. Cats and dogs may transmit it to humans
Symptoms range from painful buboes and fever in bubonic plague to septicemia and potential organ failure. Pneumonic plague, the most severe, affects the lungs
Plague can be treated with antibiotics, with early intervention crucial for recovery. Untreated pneumonic plague has a high fatality rate
Prevention involves controlling fleas on pets, restricting outdoor roaming, and using insect repellent. Rodent habitat reduction and proper handling of potentially infected animals are essential
The CDC recommends not allowing dogs or cats that roam outdoors in affected areas to sleep in your bed
Despite occasional cases, experts emphasize low general concern. Awareness, early detection, and appropriate measures contribute to managing and preventing plague outbreaks
