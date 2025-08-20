Breastfeeding: Tips To Increase Your Milk Supply

Image Credits: Pexels
Breastfeeding is essential for both the baby and the mother. Breastmilk is safe, clean, and contains antibodies that help protect against many common childhood illnesses.
If you're worried that you're not producing enough breast milk, you're not alone. Here are a few strategies that can help increase breast milk production.
The more your baby nurses, the more milk your body makes. However, do not follow a strict schedule; nurse your baby whenever they are hungry.
Pumping between feedings can also help you increase milk production.
Galact granules or lactation cookies, can be used to boost milk supply. Talk to your doctor to know when and how much to consume.
While stress may not reduce milk production directly, it can interfere with the let-down reflex and cause you to produce less milk.
Have your baby feed from both breasts at each feeding. The stimulation of having both breasts breastfed from can help increase milk production.
If you're worried that your baby isn't getting enough milk, consult a lactation specialist.
